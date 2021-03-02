IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / With first dose, PM Modi joins ranks of world leaders vaccinated against Covid
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, on Monday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, on Monday. (ANI)
world news

With first dose, PM Modi joins ranks of world leaders vaccinated against Covid

Among the first to received the coronavirus disease vaccine was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 71, closely followed by US President Joe Biden, 78
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70, on Monday became one of the few prominent world leaders to have received the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Among the Group of 20 countries, PM Modi is only the ninth leader to receive at least the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Among the first was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 71, closely followed by US President Joe Biden, 78. Netanyahu was the first Israeli to be inoculated. He was administered the vaccine developed Pfizer-BioNTech on live TV as the Prime Minister said he wanted to set a “personal example” to encourage other Israelis to get the shot.

Biden received his first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December last year, a month before being officially sworn in. He also took the vaccine on live television to counter vaccine hesitancy in the US, which is the worst-affected by the virus in the world, in a marked contrast to the mixed messages sent by former president Donald Trump.

Also Read | PM Modi gets first shot as second leg of inoculation drive begins

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” Biden had told reporters in Newark, Delaware, where he got the jab. “There’s nothing to worry about.” He received the second jab in early January.

PM Modi’s first jab follows that of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who also took the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“Pleased to get my #COVID19 vaccine today along with Australia’s CMO Professor Paul Kelly to give further confidence to Australians in these vaccines, which have been tested and approved by our medical experts, are safe and effective,” PM Morrison, 52, wrote on Twitter after receiving the shot in late February.

Saudi King Salman, 85, received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in early January, three weeks after the kingdom started its vaccination programme. The country’s health ministry said the inoculations would be rolled out in three phases, starting with people over 65 and those with chronic ailments or at high risk of infection.

His son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, considered the de facto leader of the country, was administered the vaccine in December. After the crown prince, 35, received his first jab of the Pfizer vaccine, registrations in Saudi Arabia to receive the vaccine increased five-fold, according to minister of health Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

In January, President Alberto Fernandez, 61, received the first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in January, a day after Argentina’s health regulator cleared the vaccine for use among those aged 60 and above.

Also Read | US downplays possibility of sharing Covid-19 vaccines with Mexico

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also received the first dose of a vaccine in January in front of TV cameras. He received a shot of the Chinese-developed Sinovac. “I believe it will be vital for political leaders and deputies to encourage the vaccination drive (by getting vaccinated) themselves,” Erdogan told reporters after receiving the vaccine.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, 59, also received his first dose of the Sinovac vaccine in January, after the country approved the vaccine and began its efforts to vaccinate the population. He was vaccinated along with top leaders across the country and even social media influencers in an effort to encourage people to take the vaccine when it is available to them.

South African President Cyril Rampahosa was one of the first citizens to vaccinated, in January, with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, which was also rolled out for health case workers. His vaccination was broadcast on live TV to build confidence among people. At the time, Johnson & Johnson was not authorised anywhere in the world and Ramaphosa effectively joined an observational study by taking the jab.

Vaccine shot awaited

Leaders of the major European countries, the European Union bloc, Japan, South Korea are facing flak for the slow vaccine roll-outs in their countries.

Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Prime Minister Moon Jae In of South Korea have been overseeing the vaccination of frontline workers, which have only recently begun. They have not yet been vaccinated themselves.

In Europe, most countries began by vaccinating either the elderly or health workers. Both French President Emmanuel Macron, 43, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 66, have said they will wait for their turn to be vaccinated. There is no news on when recently sworn-in Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected to receive the vaccine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 49, will also wait for vaccinations in the general category to take his shot. “We obviously have to give priority to the most vulnerable but the second I have a chance, like all healthy adults, I will do so very visibly and with enthusiasm,” Trudeau told French-language broadcaster Radio-Canada in December.

Also Read | Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

While UK approved its first vaccines three weeks before the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, is yet to receive the vaccine. Press secretary Allegra Stratton said in December that PM Johnson would not jump the queue and take the vaccine before those in greater need.

“I think we also know that he wouldn’t want to take a jab that should be for someone who is extremely vulnerable, clinically vulnerable and who should be getting it before him,” she said. Johnson spent several days in intensive care in April last year after contracting Covid-19.

Mexico started vaccinated people over the age of 60 with Sputnik V in mid-February. So far, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, 67, has not been vaccinated.

Despite actively encouraging the use of Sputnik V globally, President Vladimir Putin has not taken the vaccine yet. His spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is following a vaccination schedule that requires him to take other shots first, including against flu and pneumococcal infections, before he can decide to have Sputnik V.

It is still unclear whether President Xi Jinping of China, where the virus first emerged, has received the Covid-19 vaccine. China was the first country to begin vaccinations in July last year and has approved five local vaccines since then. However, there is no official comment on whether President Xi has taken any vaccine or whether he intends to take it soon.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, likened to Donald Trump, has said as early as last year that he will not take the vaccine. “I’m telling you, I’m not going to take it. It’s my right,” he said in November last year. The president has been calling the virus a “small flu” and has been fighting virus-related restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic. Brazil is the second-worst affected country in the world.

Other world leaders

Some world leaders outside the G20, such as Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have been publicly inoculated.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his family and several senior North Korean officials have also been vaccinated, a US analyst said in December, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources.

“Kim Jong Un and multiple other high-ranking officials within the Kim family and leadership network have been vaccinated for coronavirus within the last two to three weeks thanks to a vaccine candidate supplied by the Chinese government,” Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest think tank in Washington, wrote in an article for online outlet 19FortyFive.

In October, Kim had told the audience at a military parade that “not a single person” in North Korea had contracted the coronavirus.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the first recipient of a Covid-19 vaccine under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) scheme. The global initiative aimed at providing vaccines to poorer countries is using at least 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India. “It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it,” he said.

PM Modi was given Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech Limited, at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was vaccinated on the first day of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive that has been rolled out across the nation. In this phase, people above 60 years of age and those in the 45 years to 59 years age group with co-morbidities are being inoculated.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he wrote on Twitter after getting the vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
world news

China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The proposed reform will put further pressure on pro-democracy activists, who are already the subject of a crackdown on dissent, and has ruffled the feathers of some pro-Beijing loyalists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rights group Amnesty International in December condemned Egypt's "chilling rise in executions" under the reign of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. (Representative image)
Rights group Amnesty International in December condemned Egypt's "chilling rise in executions" under the reign of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. (Representative image)
world news

Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, is carried out by hanging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
world news

Pakistan needs legislation to meet three outstanding FATF benchmarks: Report

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Pakistan has been scrambling in recent months to avoid being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations by the FATF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The primaries, the general, the inaugural. Grateful for the journey, for great teammates and the history we made together. Honoured to serve the country and the President. Proud to walk through those gates again and to take my family, their story and their hopes with me," Varghese tweeted along with the photo on Tuesday.(image via twitter)
"The primaries, the general, the inaugural. Grateful for the journey, for great teammates and the history we made together. Honoured to serve the country and the President. Proud to walk through those gates again and to take my family, their story and their hopes with me," Varghese tweeted along with the photo on Tuesday.(image via twitter)
world news

Indian- American Varghese appointed deputy assistant to Biden, WHMO director

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Varghese, a lawyer by training, had previously served as the chief operating officer of the Biden campaign during the 2020 presidential election and later as the executive director of the inaugural committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik.(File Photo / AP)
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Explainer: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Michael Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk's invited President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo(REUTERS)
Elon Musk's invited President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on social network Clubhouse REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin says Elon Musk's Clubhouse invitation to Putin came to nothing

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • Elon Musk last month invited Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse, a proposal that the Kremlin described as very interesting, though it said at the time it needed to hear more details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
world news

US poised to sanction Russia over its treatment of Kremlin critic Navalny

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The measures, if carried out, would be the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Russia and would set the tone for relations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli travellers hold up electronic monitoring bracelets they are required to wear after returning from abroad at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, on Monday.(AP Photo)
Israeli travellers hold up electronic monitoring bracelets they are required to wear after returning from abroad at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, on Monday.(AP Photo)
world news

Covid-19: Israel launches freedom bracelet that will track travellers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The bracelet scheme launched on Monday at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport will allow people to quarantine at home. It will alert authorities if someone removes the bracelet or ventures too far from the home monitor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. (REUTERS)
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. (REUTERS)
world news

Nigeria: Kidnappers free all abducted schoolgirls

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST
According to earlier reports, 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe were abducted by an armed gang at around 1am on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bobbie Johnson (50) and her recovering daughter Savannah (26), who has been sober for 13 months, at their home in Olanta, Pennsylvania.(AFP)
Bobbie Johnson (50) and her recovering daughter Savannah (26), who has been sober for 13 months, at their home in Olanta, Pennsylvania.(AFP)
world news

Pandemic-consumed US relapses in drug addiction

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • The opioid crisis has caused about half a million deaths in the United States since 1999, including 50,000 in 2019 alone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case offers a rare legal avenue for action against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.(Reuters)
The case offers a rare legal avenue for action against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.(Reuters)
world news

Syrian victims of 2013 chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees, and its investigating judges have a mandate to determine whether crimes against humanity were committed anywhere in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign alerts people to a closed business in Manhattan on March 1, in New York. The city is still suffering from a lack of tourists and workers who have not returned in large numbers since the pandemic outbreak.(AFP Photo)
A sign alerts people to a closed business in Manhattan on March 1, in New York. The city is still suffering from a lack of tourists and workers who have not returned in large numbers since the pandemic outbreak.(AFP Photo)
world news

'Be strong': CDC chief concerned over spread of Covid-19 variants

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Twenty nine out of 50 states reported more new infections last week compared to the previous seven days, whereas only seven states in the prior week reported weekly increases, according to Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch during an ongoing battle between Pakistani and Afghan Border forces near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province in this file picture from May, 2017. (AFP File)
Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch during an ongoing battle between Pakistani and Afghan Border forces near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province in this file picture from May, 2017. (AFP File)
world news

Pashtun demand for greater Afghanistan could ignite nation's rivalry with Pak

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:43 PM IST
The demand by millions of Pashtuns under the title of "Pashtun Tahfuz Movement" (PTM) led by Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen for the formation of Great Afghanistan with the unification of Pashtuns and Balochs living on the other side of Durand Line has alarmed Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FBI Director Christopher Wray(Reuters/ File photo)
FBI Director Christopher Wray(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

FBI chief Christopher Wray to face questions on extremism, US Capitol riot

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Questions about the FBI's preparations for the riot, and investigations into it, are expected to dominate Wray's appearance Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019.(AP)
Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019.(AP)
world news

Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Ma's recent woes were triggered by an October 23 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP