Home / World News / With second sandstorm in 2 weeks, China reminded of pollution challenge
world news

With second sandstorm in 2 weeks, China reminded of pollution challenge

Concerns have grown as the storm was the second to hit Beijing in less than two weeks. Earlier in the month, Beijing faced the worst sandstorm in a decade when people woke up to orange skies as 12 provinces were blanketed in yellow sand and dust.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 01:53 PM IST
A woman past near skyscrapers in the Central Business District during a sandstorm in Beijing.(AP)

A sandstorm hit China’s capital Beijing on Sunday morning pushing the air pollution levels in the city off the charts. The sandstorm resulted in the sky turning yellow and the sun reducing to a mere blue dot. The air quality index of the city hit the maximum reading of 500 on Sunday afternoon and the visibility in Beijing stood at less than 1,000 metres, reminding China of the pollution challenge that its capital city faces. The PM10, which shows the floating particles that can enter the lungs, surpassed 2,000 micrograms per cubic metre in some districts. Readings of smaller PM2.5 particles which can enter the bloodstream were above 300 micrograms per cubic metre

Parts of inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Tianjin, Liaoning and Jilin have also been affected by the storm which according to the meteorological department is expected to last for about 12 hours.

The department also said that the sandstorm was caused by strong winds which were carrying dust from drought-hit Mongolia and other parts of northwest China because of warmer temperature in the spring and lack of rain which created the sandstorm.

Concerns have grown as the storm was the second to hit Beijing in less than two weeks. Earlier in the month, Beijing faced the worst sandstorm in a decade when people woke up to orange skies as 12 provinces were blanketed in yellow sand and dust. The meteorological department has further said that Beijing might face more sandstorms in April, a prediction that has caused more worry for the city.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Iran says sanctions could force shutdown of nuclear power plant

Egypt canal chief says 3.5 days to clear Suez tailback once ship is refloated

Obama family matriarch dies in Kenyan hospital at 99

Indonesia Pertamina aims to restarts refinery in days after blaze
Cars are driven along an expressway amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in Beijing on March 15. (AP)

Pollution levels in Beijing

According to a 2020 report by Swiss monitoring group IQAir, residents in Beijing residents were subjected to “moderate” levels of pollution for only two months in 2019 which were August and September. The report added that for the remaining part of the year, residents experienced air quality which was “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” In 2019, the city had 42.1 µg/m³ of a PM2.5 average. In 2018 and 2017, 50.9 µg/m³ and 58.8 µg/m³ were the respective concentrations, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP