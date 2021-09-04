Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
With Taliban close to forming govt, Pak intelligence chief reaches Kabul

Pakistan journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said that the country's intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of the two countries.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the director-general of Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency, the ISI

Pakistan intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has arrived in Kabul leading a delegation of Pakistani officials as heavy fighting is underway in Panjshir valley and the Taliban is set to announce the formation of a new government.

Pakistan journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said that Hameed is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of the two countries.

"DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has arrived in #Kabul leading a delegation of Pakistani officials on the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of #Pakistan and #Afghanistan ties under the new Taliban government," he tweeted.

Pakistan and its notorious intelligence agency have been accused of supporting the Taliban in taking over Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Friday said that Pakistan has "supported and nurtured" the Taliban that replaced the elected government.

Speaking to a group of reporters in Washington, Shringla said, "Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan, they have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements that are supported by Pakistan -- so its role has to be seen in that context."

Experts believe that Pakistan has been a key player in removing the elected Afghan government from power and establishing the Taliban as a decisive power in Afghanistan.

Recently, a UN Monitoring report has said that a significant part of the leadership of Al-Qaida resides in the Afghanistan and Pakistan border region.

Almost all foreign members of ISIL-K and al-Qaida have entered Afghanistan via Pakistan and the leaders of these outfits along with those of the Taliban have been living in Pakistan, the UN report said.

