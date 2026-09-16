Woman fully undresses mid-flight on American Airlines plane, arrested upon arrival at Miami airport

A woman passenger on an American Airlines flight was arrested upon its arrival at Miami International Airport late Friday night after reports surfaced that she had allegedly fully undressed and behaved indecently mid-flight.

The incident took place on American Airlines Flight AA1779, operated by an Airbus A319. (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

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The incident took place on American Airlines Flight AA1779, operated by an Airbus A319. The aircraft departed Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) at 8:45 pm EDT on Friday, nearly an hour and a half behind its scheduled 7:10 pm departure time.

As the flight, which was en route to Florida, cruised at an altitude of 38,000 feet, flight attendants alerted the cockpit crew to a disturbance involving a passenger in row 9, according to Fox News.

According to Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) logs transmitted during the flight, the flight’s lead attendant reported that a female passenger seated in row 9 had completely undressed and begun engaging in explicit, indecent acts in full view of nearby passengers, aviation website AirLive reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The message, sent to American Airlines’ Integrated Operations Center, read: “FA1 reports that PAX in seat 9DEF has taken off all her clothes and was seen by other PAX to tou* herself in an indecent manner. FOM says this must be reported to IOC/OSM and have law enforcement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message, sent to American Airlines’ Integrated Operations Center, read: “FA1 reports that PAX in seat 9DEF has taken off all her clothes and was seen by other PAX to tou* herself in an indecent manner. FOM says this must be reported to IOC/OSM and have law enforcement.” {{/usCountry}}

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Following standard security procedures outlined in the airline’s Flight Operations Manual, the crew alerted American Airlines’ Integrated Operations Center (IOC) and requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon arrival.

The flight continued to Miami without diverting and landed safely at Miami International Airport (MIA) at 11:32 pm EDT.

After taxiing to Gate D2 in the airport’s North Terminal, the aircraft was met by law enforcement officers, who took the passenger into custody.

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Local authorities in Miami-Dade are investigating the incident.