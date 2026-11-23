Iran said Monday it would use all means at its disposal to counter a US naval blockade that was imposed in retaliation for its own push to block the Strait of Hormuz.

The US imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports after the Islamic Republic blocked the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. (REUTERS/Representative Image) more less

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"We will certainly not tolerate these actions and will use all available means to counter US aggression," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing.

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War broke out between Iran and the United States on February 28 when US-Israeli strikes killed the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The conflict has since expanded after Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and with militant groups it backs in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq also entering the fray.

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The Strait of Hormuz has become the focus of the conflict, with Iran continuing in its efforts to blockade the waterway, vital to global energy supplies.

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{{^usCountry}} In response, the US imposed its own counterblockade of Iranian ports. It later announced a raft of economic sanctions, and launched a task force to disrupt land routes into Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, the US imposed its own counterblockade of Iranian ports. It later announced a raft of economic sanctions, and launched a task force to disrupt land routes into Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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"You should bear in mind that what the Americans have described as economic sanctions, an economic blockade and a naval blockade undoubtedly constitutes an act of military aggression against Iran," said Baqaei.

"Under these circumstances, Iran is entitled, pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter, to use any means at its disposal to defend itself."

Iranian forces have made multiple announcements in recent weeks of ships catching fire attempting to use routes that Tehran considers off-limits.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis remain stalled, especially since the collapse of a June deal that laid out a pathway to a permanent settlement.

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Iran has said Hormuz could be open within two days but only if Washington agreed to its list of demands which include the lifting of the blockade.

"If the American side fulfils its commitments, security can be restored to the Strait of Hormuz and the region in the shortest possible time," said Baqaei.