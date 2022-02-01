Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Wordle acquired by New York Times, will remain free to play
world news

Wordle acquired by New York Times, will remain free to play

The Wordle game was created by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle, originally for his partner Palak Shah. The game can only be played on its official website and does not have a mobile app.
A screenshot of the Wordle game from its website.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The New York Times has acquired Wordle, the website-only word game, it announced on Monday. The price has not been officially disclosed, but news agency Reuters reported it to be in “low seven figures”.

The acquisition will help the New York Times broaden its digital content as it tries to reach the goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025.

Wordle - which was originally released in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle - will continue to be free and there will be no changes to its gameplay, the NYT said.

Wordle was originally released in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle.

Earlier this month, micro-blogging platform Twitter shared some interesting facts on how people on Twitter are talking about Wordle. It said that since the game’s release, there have been 840,000 tweets mentioning the word 'Wordle'.

Twitter also said that there has been a 48 per cent daily average growth in Wordle conversations among Indians on the social media platform.

RELATED STORIES

A Tamil version of Wordle has also come into being amid the frenzy of guessing the right word.

Wordle is a once-a-day online word game and gives a player six chances to guess the day's secret word, which has five letters.

The aim is to figure out the secret word with the fewest guesses. If a player successfully guesses the word, he is prompted to post his/her score on social media along with the number of tries.

After guessing a five-letter word, the game tells the players whether the letters chosen by them are correct or not. The tiles keep changing colours to shows letters which are not in the word (gray), those present in the word but in wrong position (yellow) and words with right position (green).

The word of the day is same for everyone and people can play it only once a day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
words with friends new york times
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP