A fire swept through a candy factory in Indonesia's Banten province Saturday, leaving three people dead and rescue teams searching for 36 workers who remained unaccounted for, officials said.

Emergency services personnel gathered near body bags outside the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Indonesia, following a fire. (REUTERS) more less

The blaze broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in the Serang district of Banten province, which borders the capital Jakarta. The factory produces Milkita, an Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snack products.

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The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Survivors said the fire originated from a cooling unit on the third floor.

The National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement that 15 people were rescued alive, including four injured workers. Authorities did not immediately say whether all of the missing workers were believed to have been inside.

“The fire is still burning in several locations, and firefighting teams are continuing extinguishing and cooling operations,” said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency.

Firefighters from Serang district and Banten province were battling flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began, Dwianto said.

Rescue workers were sweeping different sections of the factory, focusing on areas where victims might be trapped, along with local fire department personnel and the Indonesian Red Cross, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Television reports showed flames engulfing the three-story factory, sending thick black smoke into the sky. The floor of the burned-out structure was littered with debris including twisted metal and blackened, corrugated iron roofing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Television reports showed flames engulfing the three-story factory, sending thick black smoke into the sky. The floor of the burned-out structure was littered with debris including twisted metal and blackened, corrugated iron roofing. {{/usCountry}}

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Outside the factory, anxious relatives waited for news of family members who could not be contacted.

Indonesia has experienced a series of deadly industrial fires in recent years, raising concerns about workplace safety standards and emergency preparedness at manufacturing facilities.