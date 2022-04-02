Working on an edit button, says Twitter. Why Twitterati doesn't believe it
Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.
Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."
Some commentators welcomed it.
Some saw it as funny.
Still others did not.
The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny.
Sri Lanka imposes state of emergency after night of unrest
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers a day after hundreds of people tried to storm his residence amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Rajapaksa said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking tough laws that give security wide authority to arrest and detain suspects.
Ukraine war: Talks resume; Russian oil depot targeted | Top updates
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to India, said Russia appreciates India taking the Ukraine conflict “in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way”.
Imran Khan says his life in danger, but he'll continue his fight for Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday he had credible information about his life being in danger, while stating that he was afraid and would continue his fight for an independent and democratic nation. He further said that early elections were the best option if he survived the no-confidence motion on Sunday.
Russia-Ukraine resume talks, Moscow says stand on Crimea, Donbas unchanged
Even as talks resumed, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out its first airstrike on its land. A Russian governor said that Ukrainian helicopters bombed a fuel storage depot in western Russia's Belgorod.
China slams US, says it is 'leading instigator' of Russia-Ukraine war
China on Friday lashed out at the United States for allegedly instigating the Russia-Ukraine conflict and blamed it for the expansion of NATO, a military alliance of western countries, to protect itself from the aggression of any nation. "The number of NATO members increased from 16 to 30, and they have moved eastward more than 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to somewhere near the Russian border, pushing Russia to the wall step by step," he added.
