Working on an edit button, says Twitter. Why Twitterati doesn't believe it

Asked about the tweet, posted on April Fools' Day, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."
Twitter (Image used only for representation)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 01:20 AM IST
Reuters |

Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.

Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

Some commentators welcomed it.

Some saw it as funny.

Still others did not.

The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny.

