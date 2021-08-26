World Bank freezes aid; UN alleges staff beaten

The World Bank has paused disbursements to its projects in Afghanistan, citing concerns about the Taliban government’s impact on development prospects, particularly for women.

“We are closely monitoring and assessing the situation in line with our internal policies and procedures,” a spokesperson for the Washington-based lender said in an email on Tuesday. “We will continue to consult closely with the international community and development partners. With our partners, we are exploring ways we can remain engaged to preserve hard-won development gains and continue to support the people of Afghanistan.”

The World Bank has committed more than $5.3 billion to development projects in the nation since April 2002. As of February, it had 12 active projects belonging solely to the International Development Association (IDA) for the planet’s poorest nations, with $940 million in commitments.

The bank had another 15 projects jointly with the donor-funded Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund that the bank administers, with nearly $1.2 billion in IDA funds committed. The fund has raised almost $12.9 billion from 34 donors, making it the largest contributor to Afghanistan’s budget, the World Bank had said in April.

The World Bank told staff in an internal memo on Friday that its Kabul-based staff and their families had been safely relocated to Islamabad in Pakistan.

The lender’s pause on disbursements is the latest setback for a new regime in Afghanistan that’s starved for cash after the US froze access to over $9 billion in assets. The International Monetary Fund said last week the regime is cut off from using fund reserve assets days before the nation was set to receive almost $500 million allocated to other countries on Monday.

Concerns over UN’s claim of threat and assault

The Taliban stopped an Afghan United Nations staff member as he tried to reach Kabul airport on Sunday. They searched his vehicle and found his UN identification. Then they beat him.

On Monday, three unknown men visited the home of another UN staff member who was at work at the time. They asked his son where his father was, and accused him of lying - “We know his location and what he does.”

The incidents are among dozens contained in an internal UN security document seen by Reuters that describes veiled threats, the looting of UN offices and physical abuse of staff since August 10, shortly before the Taliban swept to power.

While the Islamist militant movement has sought to reassure Afghan nationals and western powers that they will respect people’s rights, reports of reprisals have undermined confidence, not least among those associated with foreign organisations.