Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Know it's history, significance and theme
world news

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Know it's history, significance and theme

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: This day was devised to sensitise people to the need to conserve and safeguard valuable audiovisual resources for future generations.
This year the theme of World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is ‘Your Window to the World.’
Published on Oct 27, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage (WDAH), which is celebrated on October 27 every year is an attempt to raise awareness about the need to take measures and acknowledge the importance of preserving audiovisual materials. In 1980, the 21st General Conference of the Recommendation for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Moving Images adopted the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage.

“Audiovisual materials as documentary heritage objects provide a window to the world as we observe events we cannot attend, we hear voices from the past who can no longer speak, and we craft stories that inform and entertain. Audiovisual content plays an increasingly vital role in our lives as we seek to understand the world and engage with our fellow beings,” the UNESCO states.

History of World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

This day was devised to sensitise people to the need to conserve and safeguard valuable audiovisual resources for future generations. It also highlights the urgency to preserve this heritage while making it accessible to the public.

Significance of World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

The WDAH fulfils UNESCO’s constitutional mandate to promote the “free flow of ideas by word and image” as a representation of India's shared heritage and memory. The day highlights the role of heritage in building the defenses of peace in people’s minds.

RELATED STORIES

Theme of World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021

This year the theme of World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is ‘Your Window to the World.’ Audiovisual materials as documentary heritage objects provide a window to the world as we observe events we cannot attend, we hear voices from the past who can no longer speak, and we craft stories that inform and entertain. Audiovisual content plays an increasingly vital role in our lives as we seek to understand the world and engage with our fellow beings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world heritage
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Google growth marred by disappointing result in YouTube, cloud computing sectors

Brazil senators back criminal charges against Bolsonaro over Covid-19 response

Brazil senators ask Supreme Court to bar Jair Bolsonaro from social media

World on track for 2.7°C temp rise this century, warns UN
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP