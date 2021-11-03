Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World Economic Forum postpones event in Chinese city of Tianjin due to Covid-19

The World Economic Forum said the New Champions event will be rescheduled due to the outbreak of Covid-19 cases
The World Economic Forum postponing its event planned for later this month in the Chinese city of Tianjin due to outbreak of Covid-19 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Reuters | , Beijing

The World Economic Forum said on Wednesday that it is postponing its event planned for later this month in the Chinese city of Tianjin due to the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the country, where new locally transmitted cases hit a near three-month high.

"Regretfully, due to the circumstances around the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and recent cases in major cities and provinces in China, the Annual Meeting of the New Champions will be rescheduled," the WEF said in an email to participants.

 

 

