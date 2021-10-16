Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / World Food Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme
world news

World Food Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

World Food Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the founding of the FAO of the United Nations, every year.
The theme this year is “Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow”.(Pexels)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

World Food Day is celebrated all over the world on October 16. It is an initiative by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. This global event marks a day calling for worldwide awareness and collective action to combat the issue of hunger and ensure healthy diets for all.

This year, the World Food Day commemorations will be jointly led by the FAO, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the World Food Programme (WFP). Events will be organised in 150 countries across the globe with multiple partners and governments, according to the United Nations.

The theme this year is “Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow”.

History of World Food Day

World Food Day was established in November 1979, as suggested by former Hungarian minister of agriculture and food Dr Pal Romany. It gradually became a way to raise awareness about hunger, malnutrition, sustainability and food production.

Significance of World Food Day

World Food Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the founding of the FAO of the United Nations, every year. This day aims at tackling global hunger and striving to eradicate hunger across the world.

RELATED STORIES

Theme of World Food Day 2021

This year the emphasis of World Food Day is on celebrating food heroes or individuals who have contributed to building a sustainable world where no one has to go hungry. The idea is to contribute to the idea of building a hunger-free world.

In 2020, the theme for World Food Day was, "Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future." This was decided keeping in mind the suffering of millions during the coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world food day food day
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

Chinese crew successfully dock with space station: Report

Russia says it chased out US navy destroyer from its water: Report

UK police says murder of MP Amess was a terrorist incident
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP