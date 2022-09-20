World Peace Day 2022: Theme, when and how is it celebrated?

The International Day of Peace is observed globally on September 21. The United National General Assembly marks the day by promoting ideals of peace among nations and people by observing non-violence and ceasefire for 24 hours. This year's theme is “End racism. Build peace.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the United Nations, true peace encompasses not just the absence of violence but the “building of societies where all members feel that they can flourish.” It also seeks to build a world where everyone is treated equally regardless of their race. Declared by the UN in 1981, this day provides a “globally shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences and to contribute to building a culture of peace.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also known as World Peace Day, it was later in 2001 that the official date was declared as September 21. Until then, it was observed on the inaugural session of the annual General Assembly, the third Tuesday of September.

To commemorate the day, the United Nations Peace Bell is rung at UN Headquarters in New York City. The Peace Bell was donated by the United Nations Association of Japan in June 1954. The bell was cast from coins and medals donated by the representatives of the Member States, the Pope, and people, including children from over 60 different nations who seconded his idea. The bell tower was modeled after the Hanamido (a small temple decorated with flowers) that symbolises the place where Buddha was born.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Peace bell is rung twice a year: on the first day of spring, at the Vernal Equinox, and on 21 September to celebrate the International Day for Peace.

On the International Day for Peace, the United Nations Secretary-General rings the bell to pray for World Peace, in the presence of Representatives of Permanent Missions and officials of the UN Secretariat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}