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World premiere: Phoolan Devi biopic applauded at Toronto International Film Festival

Phoolan offers are more “intimate” look at the scourge of the Chambal, encompassing a 48-hour period during which the teenaged Devi is under siege by law enforcement agencies

Published on: Sep 18, 2026, 10:59:44 IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: A sharply focused film capturing a crisis faced by bandit queen Phoolan Devi as a teenager was received with applause, even a standing ovation, as it had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Newcomer Sneha Kumari essays the role of the teenaged bandit queen in “Phoolan”. (Courtesy: TIFF)
Newcomer Sneha Kumari essays the role of the teenaged bandit queen in “Phoolan”. (Courtesy: TIFF)

Following on the success Delhi Crime, the series he helmed, Indo-Canadian director Richie Mehta brought his latest project, the biopic Phoolan, an Indian production, for its first screenings to Toronto.

Unlike Shekhar Kapur’s acclaimed Bandit Queen, Mehta’s Phoolan offers are more “intimate” look at the scourge of the Chambal, encompassing a 48-hour period during which the teenaged Devi is under siege by law enforcement agencies.

Mehta was raised in Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), but has shifted to India and the premiere was a homecoming of sorts for him. “It feels wonderful to come home and show this film and show this film made with, you know, an entirely Indian cast and crew, right?” he said, in an interview prior to the maiden screening of Phoolan.

Playing Phoolan is Sneha Kumari, from Jhansi, who trained in theatre but is making her film debut. She clinched the role after submitting an online audition. She faced the “challenge” through research as she was aware of the character but not the details of her life. She was thrilled with making her appearance in Toronto. “It’s like a dream for me that my first project is getting a platform like TIFF,” she said.

“She was incredibly hardworking and she knew the cultural and linguistic nuances that I would never have access to,” Mehta said of directing her.

“You see a lot about how she was very smart and very strategic, but it is a close-up on her legend and not an overall look at her story,” TIFF’s director of programming Robyn Citizen said of the film.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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