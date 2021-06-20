World Refugee Day 2021: Significance, history and theme

World Refugee Day is observed every year on June 20 to respect and honour the courage and resilience of refugees across the world. The United Nations observes this day to honour the refugees who have been forced outside of their homes. The day aims to build understanding and empathy for refugees building their lives in countries new to them.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 82.4 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced by the end of 2020 as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order.

According to the latest UNHCR report on forced displacement, Turkey currently hosts 3.6 million refugees, the largest by a single country, followed by Columbia that shelters 1.8 million people, including people who fled Venezuela in the last few years.

History of World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day was celebrated for the first time on June 20, 2001, on the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention.

Significance of World Refugee Day

The day is observed around the world to draw attention to the plight of refugees and mobilise political will and resources to urgently help the people rebuild their lives. The United Nations General Assembly officially designated June 20 as World Refugee Day in December 2000.

World Refugee Day theme

This year the theme for World Refugee Day is 'Together we heal, learn and shine'. The United Nations has stated that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has made it evident that we can only succeed by standing together. The UN has called for the greater inclusion of refugees in the healthcare system across the world.