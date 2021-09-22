World Rose Day today: History, significance, quotes

The World Rose Day, which is celebrated on September 22 every year, is dedicated to cancer patients all across the globe. The day aims to bring happiness and hope into the lives of such patients and reminds them that they can emerge victorious in their battle against cancer through determination and positivity.

History of World Rose Day and its significance

The World Rose Day was first observed in the honour of 12-year-old cancer patient Melinda Rose from Canada, who died in 1996. According to reports, Rose was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumour in 1994, which is a rare form of blood cancer. While doctors had said that she would only live for a few weeks, Melinda Rose went on to for over three years.

On World Rose Day, people offer roses, cards, and gifts to cancer patients and their caregivers, who also play an important role in this difficult journey. As we all know that the fight against cancer is both physical and psychological, and events such as the World Rose Day are important as they give inner strength and motivation to the patients to keep moving forward when the chips are down

Quotes on World Rose Day

“The wish for healing has always been half of health”: Lucius Annaeus Seneca

“Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what’s important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste your time. You tell people you love them”: Joel Siegel

“The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it. flow with it . . .and join the dance.”: Alan Watts

“You can be a victim of cancer, or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset.”: Dave Pelzer

“The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it.”: C.C. Scott

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.”: Christopher Reeve