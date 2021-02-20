World Social Justice Day: Covid-19 has worsened existing inequalities, says UN

World Social Justice Day is observed globally on February 20 to remind people to keep fighting against discrimination in all forms and focus on issues including human rights, gender equality, poverty, exclusion, unemployment and social protections.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) first observed World Social Justice Day in 2009, which also encourages actions needed to overcome the digital divide, provide decent work opportunities and safeguard labour and human rights.

The General Assembly declared on November 26, 2007, that starting from the 63rd session, February 20 will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice.

As the world progresses online, a Covid-19 friendly theme has been set up for this year namely “A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy”. The United Nations and International Labor Office will work together to provide digital justice to all, executing their plans maintaining social distance.

“Covid-19 has worsened existing inequalities around the world. We need a human-centred response that promotes social justice for everyone, everywhere,” tweeted the United Nations.

The UN estimates that the consequences of the pandemic are going to affect the economy for years to come and since digital labour platforms are not restricted by borders and operate across multiple jurisdictions, there is an ardent need for international policy dialogue and coordination.

To address these digital issues for stable globalisation and interdependence in economic development, the UN aims to improve the following factors for different groups:

1. For medium and small enterprise, regulating international policy dialogues and coordination and ensuring the applicability of universal labour standards.

2. For workers, generating opportunities, ensuring fair working conditions, social protection and an adequate standard of living, skills utilisation, and the right to form or join trade unions.

3. For businesses, combating the challenges of unavailability of digital infrastructure, lack of funding and unfair competition.