World Trade organisation chief warns world edging into 'global recession'
Published on Sep 27, 2022 03:21 PM IST
Global Recession: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said, “I think a global recession. That's what I think we are edging into.”
AFP |
The World Trade Organization's chief said Tuesday she believes the world is heading towards a global recession due to multiple colliding crises, and called for policies to revive growth.
"I think a global recession. That's what I think we are edging into. But at the same time, we have to start thinking of the recovery. We have to restore growth," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the opening of the WTO's annual public forum in Geneva.
