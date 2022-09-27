Home / World News / World Trade organisation chief warns world edging into 'global recession'

World Trade organisation chief warns world edging into 'global recession'

world news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 03:21 PM IST

Global Recession: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said, “I think a global recession. That's what I think we are edging into.”

Global Recession: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).(Bloomberg)
Global Recession: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).(Bloomberg)
AFP |

The World Trade Organization's chief said Tuesday she believes the world is heading towards a global recession due to multiple colliding crises, and called for policies to revive growth.

Read more: Russia nuclear threat ‘certainly not a bluff’: Ex-president Medvedev warns West

"I think a global recession. That's what I think we are edging into. But at the same time, we have to start thinking of the recovery. We have to restore growth," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the opening of the WTO's annual public forum in Geneva.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recession world trade organisation
recession world trade organisation

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out