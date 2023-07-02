World UFO Day 2023: Why is it celebrated? Know its history, significance

World UFO Day is celebrated every year on July 2 to raise awareness about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and aims to promote its existence. The day was first observed in 2001 by a Turkish UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan. Some people used to celebrate the day on June 24 since aviator Kenneth Arnold had said that nine unusual objects flew over Washington in the early 1990s on that day. However, in order to avoid conflicts with other UFO-related events, the date was later officially changed to July 2. Unidentified Object (Representative image)

History of World UFO Day:

The history of the World UFO Day dates back to two separate events - both from the United States. The first event took place on June 24, 1947, when an American pilot Kenneth Arnold said that he saw several UFOs near Mount Rainier, Washington. Meanwhile, the second event took place on July 2, 1952, when radar operators confirmed spotting several UFOs over Washington.

Significance of World UFO Day

The World UFO Day is significant as it opens up a platform for discussions and debates about the existence of extraterrestrial life and promotes the free exchange of ideas and theories. It also prompts people to contemplate humans' position in the vast cosmos and embrace the exhilarating concept of life beyond Earth.

How is World UFO Day celebrated?

People celebrate the World UFO day by taking part in several conventions, connecting with fellow enthusiasts, conducting exhibitions showcasing several aspects of UFO sightings.

