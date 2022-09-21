‘World won’t allow Putin…', says Zelensky after Putin's address on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‘partial mobilisation’ announcement, saying he does not believe the world will allow the latter to use nuclear weapons.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, Zelensky also vowed to press on with liberating Ukrainian territory captured by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian president, in an interview with German media outlet BILD TV, said, “I don't believe that he (Putin) will use these weapons. I don't think the world will allow him to use these weapons.”

Zelensky said “Putin wants to drown Ukraine in blood, including the blood of his own soldiers”.

“Tomorrow Putin can say: apart from Ukraine, we also want a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons. We cannot make these compromises,” the Ukrainian President added.

Putin, on Wednesday, said the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed to fight the war in Ukraine. According to him, the decision was taken to “defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Russia.

“We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin said.

This was Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and signifies the biggest escalation of the Ukraine war since it began in February this year.

(With inputs from Reuters)