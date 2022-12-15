World's 10 most groundbreaking conservation efforts. India's 'Namami Gange' is…

India's 'Namami Gange'- river Ganga rejuvenation project- was recognised as one among world's 10 most "ground-breaking" efforts for restoration of natural ecosystems, according to a report released during the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15). The 'Namami Gange' project was declared as a flagship World Restoration project, remaining eligible to claim UN-backed promotion, advice or funding under the banner of United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Banned in Russia for 40 years, this book is 2022's bestseller amid Ukraine war

"Transforming our relationship with nature is the key to reversing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, pollution and waste," UNEP executive director Inger Andersen said.

"These 10 inaugural World Restoration Flagships show that with political will, science and collaboration across borders, we can achieve the goals of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration and forge a more sustainable future not only for the planet but also for those of us who call it home," Inger Andersen added.

The other inaugural world restoration projects include the Trinational Atlantic Forest Pact, which aims to protect and restore the forest in Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, and the Abu Dhabi Marine Restoration project that targets safeguarding the world’s second-largest dugong population in Abu Dhabi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Visit Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street? Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty said…

The Great Green Wall for Restoration and Peace initiative to restore savannas, grasslands and farmlands across Africa and the Multi-Country Mountain Initiative based in Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Uganda and Rwanda were also recognised in addition to the Small Island Developing States Restoration Drive focused on three small island developing states – Vanuatu, St Lucia and Comoros.

The Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative in Kazakhstan to restore the steppe, semi-desert and desert ecosystems, the Central American Dry Corridor, and Shan-Shui Initiative in China were other projects on the list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail