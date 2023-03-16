These are the world's best airports 2023

Singapore’s Changi regained its title as the world’s best airport, edging Doha’s Hamad International Airport into second place. Hamad International Airport held the top place for two years running at the height of Covid travel curbs. Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bagged the third place. The rankings were released by the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023.

From Europe, Paris Charles de Gaulle the top performer, up one spot to fifth place. Highest North American airport was Seattle-Tacoma International Airport- at 18th position — but up from its 27th place last year.

“Changi Airport is honored to be named World’s Best Airport for the twelfth time. This recognition is great encouragement to our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years," Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer for Changi Airport Group, said.

These are the world’s best airports of 2023:

1. Singapore Changi

2. Doha Hamad

3. Tokyo Haneda

4. Seoul Incheon

5. Paris Charles de Galle

6. Istanbul

7. Munich

8. Zurich

9. Tokyo Narita

10. Madrid Barajas

11. Vienna

12. Helsinki-Vantaa

13. Rome Fiumicino

14. Copenhagen

15. Kansai

16. Centrair Nagoya

17. Dubai

18. Seattle-Tacoma

19. Melbourne

20. Vancouver

