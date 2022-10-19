These are the 5 best schools in the world. Any guesses where they are?

Schools in Scotland, Uganda, Chile, Philippines and the United States won at the inaugural "world’s best school prizes" on Wednesday. The schools were chosen for various reasons including saving mangroves and expanding classrooms amid war, Reuters reported. The five schools will share $250,000 in the awards organised by global body T4 Education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From Scotland, the Dunoon Grammar School in Scotland won the category of community collaboration. The school was praised for their skill-based courses in travel and tourism as well as design and maritime studies.

Chile school Escuela Emilia Lascar in Penaflor won the prize for innovation for its "Emilia TV" programme. The programme addresses a wide range of issues from mental health to gender identity.

Read more: Prince William 'can’t completely forgive' Harry because of this reason

Philippines' Bonuan Buquig national high school in Dagupan City took the environmental prize for helping rehabilitate mangroves. They were also appreciated for providing new habitats for fish.

Uganda's Project Shelter Wakadogo which started as just two classrooms and now schools 450 pupils won the prize for overcoming adversity in an area that suffered from civil war.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Curie Metropolitan High School in Chicago, Illinois, received the supporting healthy lives prize for providing an arts programme for students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail