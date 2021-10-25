Wuhan halts marathon as China’s cases surge

The Wuhan Marathon, which was due to take place on Sunday, was postponed at short notice as worries continue to increase over a resurgence of the coronavirus in China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

China reported 26 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Sunday, in an outbreak that has become the latest test of the country’s zero-tolerance approach with just over 100 days until the start of the Games.

Authorities have been racing to contain infections via mass testing of residents and targeted lockdowns. But with the rise in cases, organisers of the Wuhan Marathon said they would postpone Sunday’s event in the central Chinese city “to prevent the risk of epidemic spread”.

The event was expected to have 26,000 participants, taking part in races including a full marathon and half marathon.

Gansu, China’s northwest province, announced the suspension of all tourism activities after a surge in cases in the region, local media reported.

In Russia, restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops will be closed in St Petersburg from October 30 until November 7 due to a steady spike in cases.

US doctor refuses mask, told to leave meeting

Florida’s top health official, state surgeon general Joseph Ladapo, was asked to leave a meeting after reportedly refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition.

The incident apparently took place at the office of Senator Tina Polsky.

