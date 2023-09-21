WWE wrestler Mustafa Ali announces exit in a shocking tweet

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to announce his formal exit from WWE on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The announcement comes just a week before a scheduled title match with Mysterio at ‘No Mercy.’

“I am no longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you, -Adeel,” wrote the wrestler.

On September 30, Mustafa was scheduled to fight Dominik Myserio at NXT's ‘No Mercy’ WWE event, but has now announced his exit.

Mustafa whose real name is Adeel Alam had been performing on the NXT brand after dropping down from the main roster.

He was involved in a race for the North American title including Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mysterio.

He had joined the company in 2016 after leaving the independent circuit.

While Mustafa was scheduled to fight Mysterio, the latter was set to face another NXT star Dragon Lee on RAW next Monday.

Earlier, Mustafa had announced he would go to RAW in order to confront the paint however, now the match will continue in the face of his departure.

Mustafa's professional journey

Adeel Alam, born on March 28, 1986, was born to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother in Illinois.

Since childhood, Adeel was set on becoming a wrestler and idolised Bret Hart, Hardy Boyz, Hayabusa and others.

He made his professional debut in the independent circuit in 2003 and continued till 2016.

In 2016 he joined NXT and made his RAW debut a year later.

List of wrestlers released by WWE

It isn't only Mustafa who has exited the esteemed wrestling stage.

Emma, Rick Boogs, Aliyah, Elias, Riddick Moss, Top Dolla, Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin have been released from WWE. Out of these wrestlers, Emma and Top Dolla had been re-hired just a year back.

Fan reactions

People and fans of the wrestler are not happy with his exit and are now nostalgic for his career on social media.