What Xi Jinping said on China's military and national security at crucial meet

Chinese president Xi Jinping promised to further strengthen the military, and improve its equipment, technology and strategic capability at the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist party's congress on Sunday adding that the party’s control over the armed forces will be increased in order to ensure that the army is always aligned with the party.

Efforts to modernise the People’s Liberation Army must continue so that it can better protect national sovereignty, security and national developmental interests, Xi Jinping said.

Declaring that China’s global power had increased, Xi Jinping warned of “dangerous storms” ahead.

“China’s international influence, appeal and power to shape the world has significantly increased,” he said. China must be prepared for “strong winds and high waves and even dangerous storms," he added.

“Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, we have maintained a firm strategic resolve and shown a fighting spirit. Throughout these endeavors, we have safeguarded China’s dignity and core interests and kept ourselves well-positioned for pursuing development and ensuring security," Xi Jinping asserted.

On national security system, Xi Jinping said that China must modernise it in order to safeguard social stability.

“We must unswervingly implement the comprehensive national security concept, maintain national security throughout all aspects of the work of the party and the state to ensure national security and social stability," he said.

