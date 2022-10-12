Home / World News / China to ban alcohol? Xi Jinping could for government officials: Report

China to ban alcohol? Xi Jinping could for government officials: Report

world news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 02:55 PM IST

China Xi Jinping: The alcohol ban which could be imposed by China's president Xi Jinping could also apply to individuals beyond their working hours, the report said.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a cultural performance in Macau, China.(Reuters)
Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a cultural performance in Macau, China.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

China is moving to ban alcohol consumption as the Communist party regime in Beijing is mulling imposing a prohibition order which will apply to the members as well as government officials, Bloomberg reported.

The ban which could be imposed by China's president Xi Jinping could also apply to individuals beyond their working hours, the report said. “If a ban were to be implemented, then there’d be a risk it could be widened beyond just civil servants,” the report added.

The speculation surrounding the move led to volatility in the market with the share price of major alcohol producers such as Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye Yibin Co. and Budweiser Brewing Co. swinging to the extremes, Bloomberg reported.

The move could possibly come ahead of the once-in-five-year Chinese Communist Party (CCP) where President Xi Jinping is expected to grant himself a third term.

Read more: Leonardo DiCaprio, China, deep-sea fishing and the backlash that followed

In 2017, ahead of the CCP meeting, Chinese public employees were banned from drinking alcohol as part of Xi's anti-corruption efforts. In August last year, CCP's anti-corruption watchdog had said that drinking could lead to crimes while banning songs at karaoke venues.

At a local level, Henan’s Puyang and Gansu’s Qingcheng have banned alcohol consumption for civil servants during the working week- even in their private time.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
xi jinping china
xi jinping china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out