Xi Jinping pushes for mega-dam, rail links to boost infrastructure in Tibet

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the country to advance key infrastructure projects in Tibet such as its massive 1.2 trillion yuan ($167 billion) mega-dam to spur development in the region. Xi’s visit indicates Beijing attaches high importance to the region’s development as the president is personally leading a central government delegation to Tibet for the first time.(AP File Photo)

Major projects such as the Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower project and the Sichuan-Tibet railway must be advanced with “strength, order and efficiency,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing Xi’s remarks during a visit to the regional capital Lhasa on Wednesday. The Chinese leader also urged the region to develop agriculture and clean energy with promotion of the integration of cultural and tourism industries, the state media said.

With 60 times the cement of the Hoover Dam and more steel than 116 Empire State Buildings, the Yarlung Tsangpo project is set to become one of the biggest infrastructure projects in history. Construction started last month and could take at least a decade to complete. It’s a legacy-defining gamble for Xi as he tries to sustainably revive a slowing economy, tighten control over a restive region and project power far beyond the country’s borders.

Xi’s visit indicates Beijing attaches high importance to the region’s development as the president is personally leading a central government delegation to Tibet for the first time, according to Xinhua. The leader is scheduled to attend an event on Thursday in Lhasa to mark the 60th anniversary of the region’s founding.

Xi on Wednesday said maintaining political stability, social order, ethnic solidarity and religious harmony are keys for Tibet’s development, while efforts should be made to further strengthen the sense of community for the Chinese nation, according to the Xinhua report. Beijing has faced criticism for its policies in Tibet, which has been subject to intense social, security and religious restrictions, much like its northern neighbor Xinjiang.