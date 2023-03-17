Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week: China foreign ministry

Reuters |
Mar 17, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Xi Jinping Russia Visit: "A number of important bilateral documents will be signed," Kremlin said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Russia from March 20-22 for a state visit, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Xi Jinping Russia Visit: Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)

"During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China," the Kremlin said.

"A number of important bilateral documents will be signed," it added.

