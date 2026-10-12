UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said Russia interfered in Britain's 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, marking what is believed to be the first time a British prime minister has publicly acknowledged Moscow's role in the vote.

UK PM Andy Burnham flags Russian influence in German politics, Brexit vote (Reuters)

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The comments came during “The Rest is Politics” podcast, whose excerpts were released on Sunday. While talking about the alleged increased Russian interference in European politics, Burnham said he sought clarity on the Brexit issue from his advisers after becoming prime minister in July.

“I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was,” Burnham said. He added that putting the interference on record was important as other European countries face similar threats to their democratic processes.

“These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia,” the UK PM said.

The issue of possible Russian interference in the Brexit referendum has been examined previously by British lawmakers. In 2020, Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee found that the government had failed to fully assess the potential impact of Russian state-run media and “troll” accounts on the referendum.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Russia has long denied meddling in elections or referendums in other countries. Pro-Brexit group rejects Burnham's claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Russia has long denied meddling in elections or referendums in other countries. Pro-Brexit group rejects Burnham's claims {{/usCountry}}

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Britain Unbound, a pro-Brexit campaign group, criticised Burnham's remarks, describing them as "another crude attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the decision that the British people made in 2016,” it told the BBC.

The group said foreign interference in British elections was "obviously unacceptable" but disputed the suggestion that Russian intervention influenced the referendum's outcome.

"There is no good reason to believe that Russian intervention influenced the outcome of the referendum in 2016.

“It is also insulting to suggest that voters were so easily duped.”

UK intelligence agencies' warning

Burnham's comments come amid warnings from British intelligence agencies about the growing threat of Russian interference in the country's democratic institutions.

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The issue has also featured in discussions with European leaders. Burnham said he spoke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about possible links between Russia and Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party when the two leaders met in Berlin last week.

“You know he was saying to me that the AfD are clearly linked to Russia, funded I believe,” Burnham said.

“There is certainly misinformation, disinformation that is emanating from Russia into German politics,” he added.