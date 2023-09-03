Yohanes Kidane Disappearance: Deceased tech CEO Beau Mann's fiance opens up in exclusive interview

Several days have passed since a 22-year-old man from New York who recently landed a job at Netflix in California mysteriously vanished after getting into an Uber. Yohanes Kidane got the job as a software engineer right after college. Yohanes’ family claimed he was seen on security camera leaving his apartment building in downtown San Jose. He then boarded a vehicle with an Uber sticker.

Yohanes Kidane (L), Jason J Abate with his fiance Beau Mann, who vanished and was later found dead (R) (Yohanes Kidane/LinkedIn, Jason J Abate/Facebook)

Yohanes’ disappearance has been haunting Jason J Abate, whose fiance Beau Mann vanished similarly after boarding an Uber, only to be found dead months later. California tech CEO Beau went missing in 2021, and was found dead in May this year. His remains were found only 20 minutes away from where he is believed to have been dropped off in his Uber on November 30, 2021. Beau’s phone records revealed that his last text was to 911. At the time, an Uber representative told Dateline in an email that was no incident was reported to Uber.

Ever since he disappeared, Jason created a Facebook page where he regularly posts updates on the case. Through the page, ‘Justice For Beau Mann,’ Jason now seeks to find answers to multiple unanswered questions that have troubled him since Beau’s remains were found.

Jason and Beau matched on a dating site a few years before Beau went missing. At the time, Jason was in Texas attending a wedding. They had decided to meet for coffee during the trip, but were unable to make it. However, their paths crossed again when they met in New York a few weeks later.

Jason J Abate (L) and Beau Mann (R) (Jason J Abate/Facebook)

In the aftermath of Yohanes’ disappearance, Jason said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “The agony of a loved one's disappearance is an unrelenting, ceaseless ache, occasionally bordering on torment. The uncertainty of his whereabouts, the inability to establish contact, and the haunting questions about both Beau and Yohanes’ well-being or any potential calamity that might have befallen them all gnaw at one's very core.”

“When I learned of Yohanes’ disappearance and saw his mother and brother pleading for assistance in the media, it instantly transported me back to those initial weeks when Beau disappeared. Throughout the day, I found myself overwhelmed with emotions, prompting me to use my social media platform to raise awareness about Yohanes' disappearance. Raising awareness not only widens the pool of people searching for him but also encourages those who might have seen him or possess information to step forward and be the heroes that Yohanes and his family desperately need right now.”

Yohanes Kidane’s unsettling Uber ride

Austin Farmer, Yohanes’ former college roommate, said that Yohanes had told him about a suspicious Uber ride that took place before his disappearance. “The Uber driver insisted, if it was an actual Uber driver, that instead of taking him to the location that he needed to be, he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to take you to Oakland. It’s much safer there,'” Austin told Fox News. “And he just wouldn’t let Yohanes go where he needed to go. So they took him to downtown Oakland. I guess he eventually got back to his apartment or wherever he lives, but that was pretty suspicious.”

During the trip, Yohanes had texted Austin saying he “might be in trouble.” The driver had allegedly asked him to cancel the extra pay. “I got a sense he’s taking me there for no good reason,” Yohanes said. He later said he was “never going in Uber solo again in SF.”

After Yohanes' disappearance, a spokesperson for Uber said that he used the rideshare service but “ended at the requested destination without any reported incidents,” according to NBC News. They added that Uber has “been in touch with the driver and with law enforcement” and is cooperating with the investigation.

Could Yohanes have boarded a ‘fake’ Uber before disappearing?

The idea of a “fake” Uber, or a “fake” Uber driver, is not unheard of. The murder of Samantha Josephson, a student at University of South Carolina, in March 2019 shook the collective conscience of America. After spending a night with her friends in the Five Points district, which was in the downtown Columbia area, Samantha booked an Uber at about 2 am to return home. Surveillance footage revealed that a black Chevrolet Impala pulled up beside her shortly after, and she was seen boarding it, under the impression that it was her Uber.

The car, however, was not the ride she had booked, but was being driven by Nathaniel Rowland, who proceeded to activate the child locks and trap Samantha inside. Nathaniel went on to use a two-bladed knife to stab Samantha roughly 120 times, killing and dumping her in the New Zion field, where her body was later discovered.

Samantha Josephson was murdered after she boarded a stranger's car mistaking it for an Uber (Columbia, SC Police Department)

Following Samamtha’s murder, a bill named ‘Sami’s Law’ was introduced in 2019 and signed into law on January 5, 2023, by President Joe Biden. Under the law, every rideshare service has to adopt digital systems allowing passengers to verify the vehicle before stepping into it. It is illegal to sell ride-hiring signs without authorization.

While we do not know whether the Uber Yohanes boarded has anything to do with his disappearance, many on social media have raised their concerns. “Whether the ride in question was a legitimate one or not, the lessons learned from Beau's disappearance and now Yohanes' case, underscore a critical reality,” Jason said. “While rideshare companies generally cooperate with law enforcement, my own experience reveals a significant gap in information sharing with the loved ones of the missing individuals. Moreover, once the ride concludes, retrieving crucial details such as the driver's licence plate to make direct contact becomes an impossibility.”

Jason continued, “It is essential to emphasise that in these situations, no one is casting blame on the driver. Rather, any insights or even seemingly minor recollections from the driver, can potentially yield invaluable clues. For example: Did the passenger engage in a phone conversation? What was the nature of the discussion? Did their demeanour appear joyful or distressed? Were they occupied with texting on their phone? Was someone else on the ride with them? All these puzzle pieces fill in the gaps and contribute to understanding the broader context and timeline.”

“Reflecting on Beau's case, I've adopted a personal practice whenever I utilise a rideshare service. I promptly capture screenshots of the driver and vehicle information provided upfront, recognizing that this data may become inaccessible after the ride. It is worth noting that many individuals may not realise that this vital information disappears from the app after the ride concludes," Jason said.

He added, "Additionally, I ensure my iCloud backup is enabled, allowing easy access to pictures and any relevant text messages. In fact, I've gone as far as advising my family to share these pictures with another family member as an extra precautionary measure should they utilise a rideshare service. In Beau's case, the situation became even more disconcerting as he managed to send a message to 911 while in the Uber. This added layer of urgency was especially alarming for those of us within Beau’s inner circle, heightening our concerns and emphasising the critical nature of the circumstances.

Beau Mann was found dead months after disappearing after getting into an Uber (Jason J Abate/Facebook)

‘This situation is anything but ordinary’

Jason has been vocal about the police's lack of effort in the search for his fiance. Considering Beau’s body was found only 20 minutes from where he was left off by his Uber, it shocked many that it took so long for law enforcement to locate him.

“There were moments when law enforcement appeared to have been stretched thin, needing more resources to actively search for Beau. While their professionalism was unquestionable, it seemed from my perspective that Beau's disappearance was not given the utmost priority. Moreover, prior to the release of Beau's 911 text conversation, there was a noticeable inconsistency in the response to his disappearance. Authorities already suggested that foul play was not suspected. This left me with the impression that they were implying adults frequently go missing, even suggesting Beau may have opted for a digital detox, a notion I found implausible. Beau was virtually tethered to his phone and he even developed a digital app; the idea of him voluntarily disconnecting seemed completely out of character,” Jason said.

“Shifting our focus to Yohanes' case, it becomes abundantly clear that this situation is anything but ordinary,” Jason added. “The scant information available to the public paints a mysterious backdrop for the vanishing of this exceptional 22-year-old, who had just embarked on a promising journey, securing a prestigious education at Cornell and a coveted job at Netflix in the land of California dreams. The abruptness of his disappearance raises significant suspicions.” The San Jose Police Department has claimed that there is no evidence of a crime in the disappearance of Yohanes.

Jason, recounting his experience during Beau’s case, said it is unusual that Yohanes would suddenly cut off contact with his family during his ride. “The statements from Yohanes's family, akin to Beau's, indicate that both were in constant communication with their loved ones. To abruptly cease contact, knowing the anguish it would cause, is behaviour incongruent with what we knew of Beau and what we can deduce about Yohanes. In my view, these are significant red flags that should trigger alarms, suggesting that something may indeed be gravely amiss,” Jason said.

Yohanes had moved to the Bay Area in July. It was his second week at Netflix. For the majority of the day that he went missing, he was at the Golden Gate Bridge, his phone’s location revealed. Yohanes’ cell phone, wallet and backpack were later discovered near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco, a missing poster shared on Instagram by Yohanes’ brother, Yosief, said.

‘Experiencing the ordeal of a loved one's disappearance is a true nightmare’

Addressing Yohanes’ family, Jason said, “My foremost message to his you is that you must hold on to hope relentlessly. With regard to Beau, I always clung to the possibility that he might still be out there somewhere alive. Even now, I find myself entertaining that thought as my mind grapples with the harsh reality of Beau’s absence. Please know that my prayers and constant thoughts are dedicated to the fervent hope that Yohanes will be found alive and well.”

Beau’s case is still under investigation. Jason is involved in assembling missing persons experts, who assist families facing similar situations. “Experiencing the ordeal of a loved one's disappearance is a true nightmare, and if it could happen to Beau, it can happen to anyone. The stark reality is that contrary to the TV portrayals with search dogs, helicopters, and all-out search efforts within the First 48 hours, our personal experience was markedly different,” Jason said.

“It's easy for people to make assumptions about what to expect, as I did, but the reality can be far removed from those assumptions. Having individuals with direct experience in navigating these challenging circumstances who genuinely want to help, is an invaluable resource. This community of advocates often operates like a close-knit family, motivated by a shared commitment to aiding others without exploiting their pain or seeking financial gain. I eagerly anticipate the day when we can extend our assistance to others in a meaningful way, providing support during their most trying times – something I know Beau would be so proud of us doing,” Jason concluded.