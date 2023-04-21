Home / World News / ‘You aren’t the bride', Nikki Haley gets trolled for wearing white dress to daughter's wedding

‘You aren’t the bride', Nikki Haley gets trolled for wearing white dress to daughter's wedding

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 21, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Haley took to Twitter to share a photo from the wedding ceremony where she is seen posing with husband Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena and son-in-law Josh.

Nikki Haley's daughter Rena got married to her college friend Josh Jackson in a lavish ceremony at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina, on April 15.

Nikki Haley(Twitter)
Nikki Haley(Twitter)

Haley took to Twitter to share a photo from the wedding ceremony where she is seen posing with husband Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena and new son-in-law Josh. In the photograph, Haley is seen wearing a white gown.

"We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!#AndThenThereWere5 #JourneyToJackson2023," tweeted Haley.

While several fans congratulated Haley on her daughter's wedding, some Twitter users trolled her for choosing to wear the off-white gown.

“Why are you basically wearing white and gripping the groom? creepy,” posted one user.

“Which woman in a white dress is getting married here?,” commented one user.

“Who wears white/ivory to a wedding when they are not the bride?,” commented another person.

Another user commented "Why are you dressed like a bride at your daughter’s wedding?????”

Meanwhile, a few followers supported Haley's dress choice.

“Ok, yes your daughter looks gorgeous but can we please talk about YOUR dress?? It is stunning & you look stunning. I want to find an event to go to where I could wear it,” tweeted one user.

“Beautiful and your dress is an amazing mother of the bride dress!,” posted another user.

The former South Carolina Governor is running for the US Presidential elections. She is a candidate of the Republican Party along with former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Earlier this month, Haley revealed that her campaign had raised $11m in six weeks and had outraised former president Donald Trump in the previous fundraising quarter, when he brought in $9.5m in the fourth quarter of last year.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nikki haley
nikki haley
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out