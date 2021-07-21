'You have only your ex to blame': Maryam Sharif's Twitter jibe at Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith have engaged in a bitter Twitter battle over Maryam's antisemitic attack on Imran Khan's children. Maryam Sharif has recently targeted Imran Khan's kids "being raised in the lap of the Jews" referring to the PM's former wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Reacting to the attack, Jemima took to Twitter and wrote that this was the reason she had left Pakistan in 2004. "I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues," Jemima wrote on Twitter.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif replied to her and said she can only blame her ex, referring to Imran Khan. "I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame."

In a recent speech, Imran Khan referred to Nawaz Sharif attending his grandson Junaid Safdar's polo match in the United Kingdom in 2029 and said, "The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match."

"You need a lot of money to keep a horse and play polo. So tell us where this dear grandson got this money from. It's your [the people's] money!" Imran Khan said, as quoted by the Dawn.

"I didn’t want to bring children into it, but the way you’re talking, you’re going to get a befitting reply..He’s Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s. He’s Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, he’s not being raised in the lap of Jews," Maryam Nawaz said in reply.