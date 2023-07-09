‘You need to be around empowering gals’: Selena Gomez shares radiant photos from Taylor Swift’s July 4 bash

Selena Gomez has taken to Instagram to share several happy pictures captured on July 4, at her close friend Taylor Swift’s Independence Day bash. Selena posted polaroid shots of herself, Taylor and other attendees includingstylist Ashley Avignone, Sydney Ness and Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been the closest of friends since 2008 (selenagomez/Instagram)

“Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals. I needed that,” she captioned the post. In one of the photos, Selena is seen hugging Taylor. In another, the two are seen sharinga red, white and blue popsicle.

Taylor and Selena have been the closest of friends since 2008, amid their respective rumoured flings withbrothersJoe Jonas and Nick Jonas. “I knew from when I met [Selena] I would always have her back,” Taylor told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.” Neither of their relationships with the Jonas lasted.

Meanwhile, Selena attended many of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts earlier this year. Taylor is notably one of the most expensive on the concert market, and is also high in demand. This is the scenario especially after her most recent Eras tour’s broke sales records. Pollstar data shows Talylor has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour.

Taylor is reportedly making over $13 million from each data on her Eras tour, with an average of 54,000 fans who are attending each concert. It is possible that her tour will go on to become the first to top the $1 billion mark after it ends in London next year. As per Business Insider, Taylor is charging an average of $254 for each ticket. InvestorsObserver says that a QuestionPro survey found that the average concert goer spent $720 over their budget. This is over a total spend of more than $1,300, which includes the costs of outfits, merchandise, food, drink and travel.

