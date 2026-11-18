Former US president Joe Biden told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he admired him and considered him a good man during their final telephone conversation, five days before Biden left office.

The final conversation took place on January 15, 2025, the day Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement. (File image) (Jim Watson/AFP)

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According to a transcript of the conversation from January 15, 2025, obtained by The Jerusalem Post, Biden told Netanyahu: “You’ve been through hell. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you and what you’ve been through,” adding, “I know we’ve disagreed on occasion but, you know… I still love you, pal.”

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“You’re a good man… I admire you. It took a lot of courage to do what you did,” Biden said during the call.

Also Read: 'Netanyahu made promises he did not intend to keep’: Joe Biden on Gaza civilian killings in new memoir

Praise vs memoir

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{{^usCountry}} Biden's remarks contrast with his assessment of Netanyahu in his forthcoming memoir, Promise Me, America. In excerpts reported by Newsweek, the former president accused the Israeli prime minister of having “Trump-like tendencies” and “bending democratic institutions to serve his personal needs”. He also wrote about the lack of trust between them and criticised Netanyahu's attempt to overhaul Israel's judiciary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Biden's remarks contrast with his assessment of Netanyahu in his forthcoming memoir, Promise Me, America. In excerpts reported by Newsweek, the former president accused the Israeli prime minister of having “Trump-like tendencies” and “bending democratic institutions to serve his personal needs”. He also wrote about the lack of trust between them and criticised Netanyahu's attempt to overhaul Israel's judiciary. {{/usCountry}}

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The final conversation took place on January 15, 2025, the day Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement. According to ABC News, a senior Biden administration official described the exchange at the time as “a very warm call”.

The official said the two leaders discussed the suffering caused by the conflict since October 7 and the conditions of hostages held in captivity.

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Also Read: ‘Indifferent, like a teenager’: Former US President Joe Biden on Russia's Putin in new memoir

A strained relationship

The warm exchange came after months of disagreements over Israel's military campaign in Gaza and its broader policies.

In March 2024, the then-Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer called for fresh elections in Israel, accusing Netanyahu of putting his political survival ahead of the country's interests. Biden praised Schumer's remarks, saying he had expressed concerns shared by many Americans, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Their differences became more pronounced in May 2024 over Israel's planned offensive in Rafah, where large numbers of displaced Palestinians were sheltering. Biden warned that Washington would withhold weapons for a major Israeli operation in the city. His administration had already paused a shipment of bombs over concerns about their possible use in Rafah.

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The two leaders also disagreed over the future of Gaza and the prospect of a Palestinian state. Biden pushed for a two-state solution as part of a broader regional agreement aimed at securing Israel's place in the region. Netanyahu, however, insisted on continued Israeli security control west of the Jordan River and argued that Palestinian statehood would threaten Israel's survival.

Biden's criticism of Netanyahu

In Promise Me, America, Biden also reflects on his repeated disagreements with Netanyahu over the civilian toll of Israel's military offensive following Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.

The former president writes that he repeatedly urged Netanyahu to take precautions to protect civilians in Gaza, but said the Israeli prime minister failed to follow through on his assurances.

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“I had been calling on Israel to take precautions to reduce civilian suffering since the beginning of the conflict,” Biden writes, according to excerpts published by CNN.

“I had expressed these concerns privately in many conversations with Bibi, who acknowledged the damage that these rising casualties were doing to Israel’s image, and to US support for the war."

"But a familiar pattern established itself: He would promise to do more, and then another aggressive action would follow, killing more civilians. When we called them on it, the Israelis always had an explanation or excuse, but the result was the same. Bibi had no qualms about making promises he had no power — or intention — to keep,” Biden writes.

Biden also says he grew increasingly frustrated with what he saw as Netanyahu's inability to look beyond his immediate political interests.

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“While I understood that he was working under severe pressures, I was frustrated by his failure to think like a statesman and safeguard Israel’s long-term interests, not just his own short-term political needs,” he writes.