‘Indifferent, like a teenager’: Former US President Joe Biden on Russia's Putin in new memoir

Former US President Joe Biden in his memoir has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as behaving like a “teenager”, who liked to “slouch” during their meetings. He also wrote about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s behaviour. Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and former US President Joe Biden (right). (AP Photo)

In his new memoir, 'Promise Me, America', Biden described Putin’s tone as “petulant” and said that he “liked to slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager," the Wall Street Journal reported.

Biden also disclosed that members of Trump's team asked him to sign a letter authorising them to negotiate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin before Trump returned to office. However, Biden refused, saying he was unwilling to give them "carte blanche" for what he expected would amount to a surrender at Ukraine's expense.

Biden on Ukraine’s Zelensky Biden also reflected on Zelensky, saying his acting background “turned out to be very good training” for a wartime leader. He added that Zelensky “could be moody and stubborn in their private conversations and was not as grateful as I would have expected," according to WSJ.

Biden was in office when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. His administration provided significant military and financial support to Kyiv, including a USD 500 million military aid package announced just days before Trump took office.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Russia-Ukraine war would never have begun had he been in office at the time.

“If I had been president, that war would’ve never started. Zero chance. But it did start. So I inherited that war. I believe we’re very close to making a deal,” Trump said during a broadcast interview with CBS News last week.

Trump has also been criticised for a deal he struck with Russia on Moscow’s exports of diesel. He announced a major energy supply agreement with Russia in October this year that could see Moscow supply nearly 5 million tons of diesel fuel to global energy markets.

Zelensky criticised the deal, saying the move could help Moscow fund its war against Ukraine.

Biden on Trump Biden in his memoir launched a sharp attack on Trump for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and his role in the US Capitol riots in 2021, but also mentioned another side of Trump, where the latter stunned Biden with rare warm words.

Biden also noted that after arriving in the White House, he found a "magnanimous" letter from Trump containing some rare words of appreciation. "It was almost as if there were two Donald Trumps," Biden wrote in his book.

"If it weren't for politics, we'd spend all our time golfing together," Biden said Trump told him at the meeting, adding that the private note “sounded like it was coming from an old friend.”

Also Read: 'Netanyahu made promises he did not intend to keep’: Joe Biden on Gaza civilian killings in new memoir

Trump-Putin to meet Trump and Putin are set to hold a bilateral meeting on November 19 in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping would also be a part of the meeting.

The meeting would mark the first time the presidents of the three powerful countries have held a trilateral summit.

Discussions at the meeting are expected to focus on a range of global issues, including conflicts, artificial intelligence and nuclear arms reduction.