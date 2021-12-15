Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / YouTube restored after thousands of users face outage: Report
world news

YouTube restored after thousands of users face outage: Report

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 19,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube
YouTube experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Reuters |

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it has fixed an issue that caused thousands of users to lose access to its platform or face slow services.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

"If you were having a slower than normal experience or were having trouble accessing YouTube earlier today – this has been fixed! The issue ran for about 20 mins," YouTube tweeted.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website.

YouTube experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP