YouTube goes down for thousands of users, says 'working on fix'
YouTube goes down for thousands of users, says ‘working on fix’

Downdetector showed there were more than 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube.
(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 04:13 AM IST
Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. YouTube said it was aware of users having issues accessing its services and was working on a fix.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The company said in a tweet that logging in and using the navigation bar were among the issues users faced.

Users also reported issues with accessing live television platform YouTube TV, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

