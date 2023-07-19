YouTuber Adam22 gifts wife $270,000 Lamborghini for filming porno with another man

YouTuber Adam Grandmaison reportedly gifted his porn star wife a luxury car after she shot a sex video with another man. The man with whom she featured in the video, fitness influencer Jason Luv, claimed he is better in bed than her husband. Adam, known as Adam22, gifted his wife Lena a $270,000 neon green Lamborghini.

Adam Grandmaison surprised Lena with the luxury car, and shared her reaction on TikTok (adam22/TikTok)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adam has now surprised Lena with the luxury car, and shared her reaction on TikTok.

“Okay Lena, I’m so proud of you for doing your first ever scene that I decided that I wanted to get you a little something nice. Open your eyes,” Adam said in the video. A surprised Lena said, ““What? This is for me? Oh my God.”

“I really get to keep this?” Lena asked, to which Adam responded: “Anything for you my queen.” Before the video ended, Lena said, Oh my God. I have a nicer car than you now.”

When Adam said Lena’s scene was ‘amazing’ for their lives

The couple previously faced backlash when Adam said Lena’s sex scene was “amazing” for their lives. That was reportedly the first time she slept with another man since the beginning of their seven-year relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It‘s officially been a week since I let my wife do porn with another guy,” he tweeted at the time. “I felt a little jealous at first but overall it wasn‘t that big a deal. She’s watched me sleep with hundreds of girls and it’s never affected our relationship. Sleeping with that gentleman has been amazing for both her career and our business!”

Lena, better known as Lena The Plug, said at the time that she was left in “pain for days” after having sex for “40 minutes.” She alleged that her co-star’s penis was “bigger” than her husband’s.

Jason later said in an interview with The Fan Bus, “(I) 100 per cent still f**ked Lena better. I‘m pretty sure it probably felt different for her because love is involved and emotions, but as for the physical aspect of getting f**ked, obviously yes (I did it better).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lena, too, previously openly admitted that she had more fun in bed with Jason. “I did enjoy Jason‘s new di**,’ she told YouTuber Adin Ross in a recent interview. “Everything new is interesting and fun.” She added, “I have had sex with one person for seven years, and although Adam is very exciting to me sexually, a new experience is always going to be a little more interesting and different.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON