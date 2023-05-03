Ukraine's Zelensky in Finland for surprise visit

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
May 03, 2023 03:39 PM IST

Zelensky surprised Finland by joining Nordic PM summit. He will meet with Finnish president and other leaders to discuss Ukraine's defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations, the Finnish presidency announced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)

In addition to attending the summit, Zelensky will meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose country recently joined NATO, to discuss "Ukraine's defence struggle", and will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen and Iceland's Katrin Jakobsdottir.

Topics
volodymyr zelensky finland
