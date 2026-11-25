New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has raised concerns over the growing dependence of workers' pensions on artificial intelligence-linked stocks, citing the market turmoil surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation and his subsequent return to the company.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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Mamdani made the remarks at a news conference on Monday. “I do not think that working people across the country signed up for their pensions being tied to the question of Jensen Huang’s fidelity to his marriage,” Mamdani said.

Nvidia shares surge

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Nvidia shares surged nearly 34% on Monday after the company reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately, just 11 days after his resignation.

Deep Dive Why did Zohran Mamdani connect Jensen Huang’s personal conduct to workers’ pensions? Mamdani questioned the growing dependence of workers’ pensions on AI-linked stocks, arguing that retirement savings should not be exposed to market turmoil tied to the personal conduct of a company executive. How did Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO affect the company’s shares? Nvidia shares rose nearly 34% on the day Huang was reinstated, reversing losses that followed his resignation 11 days earlier. Why has Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Huang drawn criticism? The board reversed its acceptance of his resignation after he admitted violating the company’s code of conduct. Its decision, made after discussions that included government input, raised questions about board independence and corporate accountability.

The company's shares rose $42.14, or 33.58%, to $166.99, reversing a sharp decline triggered by Huang's departure.

Also Read: Jensen Huang denies Trump’s role in his return as Nvidia CEO: Report

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{{^usCountry}} Nvidia shares fell sharply following Huang's resignation, with the stock closing 4.3% lower on November 12, after dropping as much as 14.3% during the session, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nvidia shares fell sharply following Huang's resignation, with the stock closing 4.3% lower on November 12, after dropping as much as 14.3% during the session, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The board unanimously approved Huang's return following discussions and consultations with US government officials. He had stepped down amid reports of an extramarital relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Mamdani questions concentration of wealth

Mamdani also referred to reports of a possible $81 billion divorce settlement involving Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, who have been married since 1985

“We’re speaking about a divorce settlement that has been rumored to be around $81bn,” he said as quoted by The Guardian.

“That would be the cost of providing universal childcare for every three- and four-year-old in the United States of America for an entire year,” he added.

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The mayor also invoked the words of former US Supreme Court justice Louis Brandeis to criticise the concentration of wealth.

“A lot of this just brings to mind what Justice Brandeis said quite some time ago, which is: We can have democracy. We can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few. We cannot have both,” Mamdani said.

He also questioned the stock market's dependence on companies benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom, which has been powered in part by Nvidia's chips.

Huang's apology

Huang has apologised to employees for violating the company's code of conduct, admitting that his personal actions hurt his family and colleagues. During his first all-hands meeting since returning as CEO, he also revealed that he was undergoing therapy and rejected claims that President Donald Trump pressured the board to reinstate him.

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Speaking at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday, Huang acknowledged making serious mistakes.

According to The New York Times, which reviewed a livestream of the meeting, he told employees, “I made some terrible mistakes. I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you.”