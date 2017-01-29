Padma Lakshmi to be Tarun Tahiliani’s showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Supermodel, TV host and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi will catwalk on the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 ramp, where she will be a showstopper for veteran designer Tarun Tahiliani. She is excited about the opportunity.

“I’m so excited that I will be walking the ramp for my dear friend Tarun Tahiliani. While I have attended Lakme Fashion Week, I have never had the pleasure of walking the ramp and I’m so honoured to be part of this wonderful event,” Padma Lakshmi said in a statement.

Padma Lakshmi will be the showstopper for a collection that is inspired by Mughal gardens and architecture. (Shutterstock)

She will be at the JioGarden here on February 4 as showstopper for a collection that will be inspired by Mughal gardens and architecture.

Tahiliani’s line Chashme Shahi will reveal clothes that transform into an aria of fantasy and romance, presented in an array of elegant and cool garments to create an offering reminiscent of summer and all that it brings.

The designer said: “Chashme Shahi, a spring of freshness and lightness, of pared down finesse, restraint and elegant draping, spring flowers and delicate chikankari. As dressing in the day becomes more casual, the collections move more towards the evening -- changes in lifestyle heralds a change in fashion and to be working with Padma Lakshmi, having lived in many avatars and with her fierce voice of independence, beautifully brings alive the brands philosophy of India Modern.”

“It’s wonderful to be working with her again as she so totally embodies the Tarun Tahiliani woman.”

The LFW team is ecstatic to have a globally known face on board as a celebrity showstopper.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd, said: “It’s fantastic to have a global influencer like Padma grace the LFW stage. As the event continues to grow in stature in international forums, we hope to see many more international icons interface with it in coming seasons.”

Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation, Lakmé, said: “Padma Lakshmi represents the global face of Indian beauty and Lakme Fashion Week is excited to host her homecoming at Tarun Tahiliani’s show.”

In the past, names like Renzo Rosso, Bibhu Mohapatra, Naeem Khan or supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Azura Skye, Smita Lasrado and Monica Thomas, have been part of LFW.

