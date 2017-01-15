Capt from Lambi, Sidhu from Jalalabad ploy to harm AAP: HS Phoolka

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Dakha candidate advocate HS Phoolka on Sunday said that Congress’ strategy to field Captain Amarinder Singh from Lambi and Navjot Singh Sidhu from Jalalabad was the result of a tacit understanding with Badals to ensure defeat of the AAP candidates in both the segments.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “Bhagwant Mann’s popularity in Jalalabad has made Sukhbir Badal nervous. Same situation has emerged in Lambi where Jarnail Singh is on a sound footing. Badals have colluded with the Congress to keep the AAP away from power.”

Challenging Captain Amarinder to leave his Patiala seat for Lambi, he said, “If Captain is so confident about his popularity, he should contest only from Lambi.”

Phoolka made an appeal to Navjot Sidhu not to be a part of the conspiracy as “he has a good rapport in society”.

He also inducted Darshan Singh Birmi of the Congress, youth wing leader Harman Birmi, secretary of Punjab Jaat Mahasabha Gurbant Singh Kotli and others into the party.