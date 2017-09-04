Blue Whale challenge: Madhya Pradesh cabinet to take a call on banning the game

After three Blue Whale game related incidents were reported in Madhya Pradesh in last one month, the state government has decided to act tough and take some stringent measures.

The challenge posed by the deadly game will be discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday and government will push for its total ban in the state.

Deepak Joshi, minister of state for school education, said he will write to the state home department that anyone found encouraging others to play this game, should be dealt with sternly as it was akin to abatement to suicide in a way. “Police should take action against people found encouraging the playing of this game”, he said.

Joshi said he will also raise this issues related to Blue Whale game with the chief minister in the state cabinet on Tuesday.

“This is becoming serious issue and we don’t want our children to become its victims. I will raise this issue in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday and stress that the game be completely banned in the state”, he said

Joshi said he has already written a letter to the Central government and the state government that this deadly game should be completely banned. “I have also asked the principal secretary school education that he should conduct motivational programmes in the private schools, stressing the need for staying away from such deadly games”

Joshi said it is not the students of the government schools but those from private schools who are becoming victims of the game. “This may be because of the fact students of private schools are more aware of the developments in cyber world.”

Three Blue whale related incidents have been reported in the state within last one month. On Saturday night, a Class 11 boy from MP’s Damoh district committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, which was caught on a CCTV camera of a nearby building.