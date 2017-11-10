Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan face-off confirmed, they’ll clash on Eid 2018

If it is Eid, it is almost a cert that a Salman Khan film is releasing. The actor books Eid weekends much in advance and 2018 is no exception. Next year, Eid will see the release of Race 3, which will most probably see Salman playing a character with shades of grey for the first time in his career. What else is new? Well, the fact that another film will be releasing on the same day and it stars none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Salman and Aishwarya dated in the past and also made for one of the most popular onscreen couples.

Aishwarya’s Fanney Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has confirmed its release date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “It’s official... #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018... Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.”

A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, “It will be an exciting clash, since Aishwarya and Salman’s relationship continues to hold the audience’s attention, even years after it went kaput. While Salman boasts of tremendous box-office pull, Ash and Anil too have a huge fan following and will draw the audience to the theatres.”

According to the report, Aishwarya and Anil were onboard with the decision to release the film on Eid despite the clash with Race 3. The team is sure of Fanney Khan and wants a festive release to bolster its chances.

The source adds that producers of Fanney Khan consulted with Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor before zeroing in on the release date, and the two were more than happy to have a festive release. “Arjun N Kapoor, Prernaa Arora, Bhushan Kumar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra met Aishwarya and Anil, who were happy to have a festival release. The team is aware of Race 3 also releasing on Eid, but they are confident of their film.”

Producers Arjun N Kapoor, Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar released a joint statement saying, “We have locked the release date of Fanney Khan on Eid 2018 (June 15). We decided on Eid because the lead character Fanney Khan, played by Anil Kapoor, is a Muslim character and there’s no better day than Eid (to release it).”