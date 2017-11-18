Will Padmavati release on Dec 1? CBFC yet to get fresh application, makers show it at ‘other forums’

As Prasoon Joshi-led Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sent back Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati on technical grounds, its makers rued how they have to “run around and show it at other forums to ‘clear’ it” while the competent authority chooses to “look the other way”. News 18 reports that the board is yet to get a fresh application from the makers.

It is being speculated that CBFC’s move may delay the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-starrer as the certification authority has made it clear that they will put the film “in queue” when it comes back to them. From the time of receiving an application, CBFC is allowed 68 days to grant a certificate. After getting the application, the board allots a date to review the film and then grants a certificate, or refuses it. “When they (makers) rectify the deficiency we will again scrutinise it once more and when the turn comes we will examine it (film for certification),” the source from CBFC told PTI. The producers have averred that the film will release on December 1 as announced earlier. "Rumours of postponement of Padmavati are baseless," Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures tweeted.

Ruing the irony Padmavati is facing, he added, “What an irony, those who are supposed to watch are looking the other way and we have to run around and show it at other forums to ‘clear’ it.” Padmavati is co-produced by the banner and is scheduled to release on December 1.

What CBFC said

On November 16, CBFC returned Padmavati’s application saying it was “incomplete”. A source in the board told CBFC, “The film was submitted for certification last week. We examined the documents, as we normally do. It was conveyed to the makers that their application was incomplete. They had to rectify and send it back, we will view it when it comes back to us.” The report goes on to say that no exception will be made for the film and it will have to wait for its turn when it comes back for certification.

What an irony those who are supposed to watch are looking the other way & we have to run around & show it at other forums to 'clear' it!? — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) November 17, 2017

On Friday, the film was shown to journalists Rajat Sharma and Arnab Goswami who both have said that the film has been made keeping Rajput pride in mind and there is nothing objectionable in it. On this, Andhare wrote: “Can screen to responsible individuals who feel aggrieved. Please come, see it yourself, nothing to hide, put an end to this saga. Let’s celebrate our heritage.” Various fringe organisations and even political parties have demanded that the film should be shown to them before release to ensure it doesn’t ‘distort history’.

In another tweet on Friday night, Andhare wrote, “We can do it tomorrow itself, we want them to stand with us support the film it celebrates Rajput pride. We have been saying from beginning... Film just finished few days back.”

Padmavati is Bhansali’s tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Rajput queen Rani Padmavati. Various Rajput organisations have demanded the movie’s release be stalled and have threatened the director and the film’s lead actress Deepika Padukone. While Bhansali and his team has repeatedly said the film is a work of fiction, it has done nothing to assuage protests by the fringe. The film is inspired by Padmawat, a poem by Malik Muhamad Jayisi written in the 16th century; there is no mention of the queen in history, according to historians.

Andhare, however, appreciated the government for provide security to Padukone and Bhansali. “We must appreciate that government has really gone out of the way to provide security to Sanjay and Deepika,” he tweeted.

Journalists vouch for Padmavati

There is not a single scene, dialogue or sequence in Padmavati that may hurt Rajput pride… After watching the entire film, I can emphatically say that there is not a single dialogue, not a single scene, not a single sequence that can be said to go against the proud history of the Rajputs of Rajasthan,” Sharma said on his show.

Dismissing the allegations of the fringe elements that there is a dream sequence between Khilji and Padmavati, he said, “Bhansali has not distorted history at all. The story of Ratan Singh and Rani Padmavati has been shown exactly as we heard and read this story in our childhood.”

He also talked about Padmavati being shown dancing in a film’s song. “Questions have been raised about Rani Padmavati doing the dance sequence in the film. I hail from Rajasthan, and I am well aware of Rajput tradition and culture. I know that Rajput queens do not dance in public, but everybody would agree with me that queens and princesses do dance in the female quarters ‘Ranivas’ of the palace with their friends and acquaintances… The queen has been shown dancing inside the Ranivas,” Sharma said.