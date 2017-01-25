Cleared by special panel, Raees and Kaabil will soon release in Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest Raees, which was released in India, the US and Britain on Wednesday, could soon hit the screens in Pakistan as it has been cleared by a special government panel.

The committee formed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to look into the screening of Indian films has sent a summary or official note to the Prime Minister’s Office on the film.

Sharif is now expected to issue a no-objective certificate (NOC) for the screening of Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil soon, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“We can expect that it will take at least two days after the NOC has been issued for the films to be screened,” a senior official at Hum Films, which is releasing Kaabil and Raees in Pakistan jointly with Eveready Pictures, was quoted as saying.

Raees and Kaabil could become the first Indian movies to be released in Pakistan after film distributors and cinema owners imposed an informal ban on Bollywood productions last September.

The move was made in response to the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA)’s ban on Pakistani actors, musicians and technicians working in India in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on an army camp in Kashmir.

Several Pakistani artists had to return from India as tensions between the two countries peaked. The tensions also resulted in Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who plays a role in Raees, being kept out of the promotion of the film in India.