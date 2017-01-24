Commando 2 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal promises some jaw-dropping action

Vidyut Jammwal, who won hearts with his debut film Force and then actioner Commando, is back with Commando 2.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, the film marks the return of daredevil commando Karanvir Singh Dogra, who has been assigned to a secret mission to Malaysia under the leadership of Shefali Shah.

The other members of his team are Adah Sharma and Anoop Singh Thakur.

Jammwal, who has mostly featured in roles with heavy-duty action, says he doesn’t mind the ‘action hero’ tag, but dethroning any other actor from the title is not his intent.

“No never... It is a very wrong thing to ask that. I would never like to dethrone anybody. I will establish (my own space)... And he (Akshay) would also do what he is good at,” said Vidyut at the launch of Commando 2 trailer.

“I would love to be known as an action hero. I don’t mind to be categorised as an action hero. In fact, I enjoy doing that,” he added.

The 36-year-old actor considers himself a combination of action heroes like John Abraham and Tiger Shroff.

“The most amazing thing about John is that he has a huge physique, while Tiger is lean. A huge physique can’t be flexible. I am a combination of both. But if you ask me who really inspires me? Then, for me, it’s not anybody,” said Vidyut.

Commando 2 will hit the screens on March 3, 2017. (With inputs from IANS)