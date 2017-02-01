Crime against women isn’t age-bound in India, don’t think kids are safe: Raveena Tandon

When it comes to voicing her opinion actor Raveena Tandon never thinks twice. The actor is concerned about women’s safety in India.

Being a mother of three daughters, Raveena finds it scary how rape isn’t age-bound in the country — no one is spared, from a kid to an older female. “Crime against women isn’t age-bound. That is a serious concern. I don’t think any of the kids are safe. So we would have to create a safe environment for them. What irks me further is the way our ministers, who are supposed to take a strong stand, end up doing things that in a way encourage crime,” she says.

Raveena is the ambassador of the Delhi-based NGO that works on women’s issues, and she recently met the Delhi gangrape victim Jyoti Singh’s mother Asha Devi and spent time with her. Talking about the interaction Raveena says, “She said that after the initial support from politicians and other groups, people forgot about the incident. They also let go of the brutal attacker. She feels the justice system has failed her,” she adds.

