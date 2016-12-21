 Dharmendra is recovering well, says Hema Malini | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Dharmendra is recovering well, says Hema Malini

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2016 13:49 IST
IANS, Mumbai
IANS, Mumbai
Highlight Story

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are married since 1980.

Actor and politician Hema Malini says that veteran actor Dharmendra is recovering well.

Dharmendra, 81, on Tuesday was taken to Nanvati Hospital here after he reportedly complained of uneasiness and pain.

Dharmendra’s son and actor-filmmaker Sunny Deol also shared on Twitter that his father is down with “food poisoning and is recovering fast”.

tags

more from bollywood

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<