Dharmendra is recovering well, says Hema Malini

Actor and politician Hema Malini says that veteran actor Dharmendra is recovering well.
Dharmendra, 81, on Tuesday was taken to Nanvati Hospital here after he reportedly complained of uneasiness and pain.
Just to reassure everyone concerned abt Dharamji in hospital - he is recovering well & is likely to be discharged soon. Thank u all— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 20, 2016
Dharmendra’s son and actor-filmmaker Sunny Deol also shared on Twitter that his father is down with “food poisoning and is recovering fast”.
Thnx a lot for your concern about my father's health.He was down with food poisoning and is recovering fast.Please don't speculate about it— Sunny Deol (@IAMSUNNYDEOL) December 20, 2016